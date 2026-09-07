FBI provides info on Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, wife’s assets

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has sent the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) information relating to the assets, bank accounts and business records of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife, Rukmila Zaman, in the United States.

ACC Deputy Director (Public Relations) Akhtarul Islam disclosed the information at a briefing at the commission’s headquarters in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Monday.

He said the ACC had sent a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) to the United States concerning Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his wife. Through the MLAR, the ACC had sought assistance from the US Office of International Affairs, the central authority of the United States.

MLAR refers to the process of formally requesting assistance from another country for information, documents or the seizure of assets in an investigation or judicial proceeding.

In response, the FBI sent the information, Akhtarul Islam said. However, the ACC did not disclose when the report was received from the FBI, what information it contained or how many assets had been identified. It was also not disclosed whether any assets belonging to Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his associates in the United States had already been seized or confiscated.

Asked about the value of the assets of the couple in the United States, Akhtarul Islam said, “If more information is received later, journalists will be informed.”

Following an ACC petition, a Dhaka court on 13 January ordered the seizure of properties worth Tk 18.25 billion held in seven countries by former land minister and Awami League (activities banned in the country) leader Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and people associated with his interests. In the ACC petition, the purchase price of the properties of Saifuzzaman Chowdhury and his associates in the United States was shown as Tk 4.37 billion.

Assets frozen in the Isle of Man

ACC Deputy Director Akhtarul Islam said the authorities of the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown Dependency, had provided information confirming the full implementation of the ACC’s request for legal assistance concerning Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Nassa Group, his wife Nasrin Islam and WAN Property Limited. They also provided information about the freezing of assets belonging to the people linked to the allegations.

The Isle of Man authorities also provided the ACC with information about the freezing of assets of the people linked to the allegations. According to online records of the British company registrar, Wan Property Limited is registered in the Isle of Man. The records identify Nasrin Islam and Nazrul Islam Mazumder as the beneficial owners of the company. Both hold more than 25 per cent of the company’s shares and voting rights.

Earlier, on 16 February 2025, the ACC filed a case against Nazrul Islam Mazumder on allegations of acquiring assets worth Tk 7.81 billion, which were disproportionate to his known legitimate income.

Orion Group’s Obaidul Karim allowed to travel abroad

Following an application by Obaidul Karim, chairman of Orion Group, a court yesterday allowed him to travel abroad for three months. The ACC has decided to file an application with the higher court challenging the order.