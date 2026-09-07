Inflation eases slightly to 8.26pc in August

Bangladesh’s overall inflation eased slightly to 8.26 per cent in August, down from 8.32 per cent in July, according to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The inflation rate declined by 0.06 percentage point month-on-month while it stood at 8.29 per cent in August last year.

The decline was mainly driven by lower food inflation, which fell to 7.02 per cent in August from 7.16 per cent in July and 7.60 per cent a year earlier.

However, non-food inflation increased to 9.32 per cent in August from 9.28 per cent in July and 8.90 per cent in August 2025.

According to the BBS data, overall inflation in rural areas fell to 8.31 per cent in August from 8.36 per cent in July. Rural food inflation declined to 7.01 per cent while non-food inflation rose to 9.59 per cent.

In urban areas, overall inflation eased to 8.20 per cent in August from 8.24 per cent in July. Urban food inflation stood at 7.04 per cent, while non-food inflation was recorded at 8.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national wage growth rate also moderated slightly in August.

The point-to-point growth in the national wage rate index stood at 8.05 per cent, compared with 8.22 per cent in July and 8.15 per cent in August last year.

In August, wage growth stood at 8.07 per cent in agriculture, 7.97 per cent in industry and 8.25 per cent in the services sector.

Among the three major sectors, the services sector recorded the highest wage growth during the month.