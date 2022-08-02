TCB starts selling essentials across country

The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has started selling essential items to family cardholders across the country at a subsidized rate.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi formally inaugurated the operations of the Programme at Babor Road area in the capital’s Mohammadpur on Tuesday morning.

Some one-crore families across the country having cards would be able to buy such essential items in phases.

Each of the cardholders will be able to buy one kilogram of sugar at Tk 55, two kilograms of lentils at Tk 65 per kilogram and two litres of soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre.

Tip Munshi said if there any irregularity and manipulation are found in the sale of TCB products, strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The activities of selling products will continue for the whole of August month.