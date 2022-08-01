UK invited applications for Chevening Scholarships

The British High Commission has invited applications from Bangladeshis for Chevening Scholarships to study in the United Kingdom.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to study for any eligible master’s degree at any UK university whilst also gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Applications will be accepted from August 2 to November 2, 2022 and to be submitted via chevening.org/apply, said the British High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from all backgrounds who can demonstrate that they have the commitment and skills required to create positive change, and can show how a UK master’s degree will help them do that.

Since the programme was created in 1983, over 50,000 professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2023/2024 academic year, demonstrating the UK’s ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

“As the world continues to tackle major global issues such as climate change, international cooperation is more essential than ever. Chevening seeks to build an international community of people who are committed to working together to drive positive change. We do this by bringing together incredible people from around the world and supporting them, through education, to achieve their goals,” said Naomi Rayner, Head of Scholarships at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

“In the UK we are proud of our world class universities and we know that our learning environments are enriched by the wide diversity of cultures, experiences and viewpoints represented on our campuses. Chevening scholars make a significant contribution to these communities, as well as becoming an important part of our network of over 50,000 alumni.”

Chevening represents the very best of the UK, welcoming people from across the world to study, grow, and thrive. Being a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I am consistently inspired by the passion and commitment of those in the Chevening community and I look forward to hearing from this year’s applicants, added the head of Scholarship.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson said: “If you are someone who is passionate about driving change on a local or global scale, if you want to be the best at what you do and have the imagination to inspire others, then a Chevening scholarship offering a year’s study at a UK university could be the perfect opportunity for you.”

He said the Chevening can be transformational, not just for you as a scholar, but for Bangladesh as you return and use your UK experience to make a positive impact in your chosen field.

“Our 50,000 strong global alumni network is full of dynamic influencers who have shared the UK university experience. They offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you will be equipped to make a real difference professionally and socially.”

“If you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar please apply before the 1 November deadline. We look forward to hearing from you,” said the British envoy.

More information visit chevening.org/scholarships for detailed information on the eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.