Ensure 4G services first, talk about 5G service later on: PM

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in a meeting on Tuesday turned down a proposal from Teletalk Bangladesh Limited to introduce a fifth generation or 5G network in the capital.

Chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the decision was taken at a virtual meeting to save dollars amid acute shortage of the foreign currency reserves in the country.

Planning Minister MA Mannan disclosed the outcomes of the meeting at a press conference at the Planning Commission.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed to ensure 4G services first, and then talk about 5G services later on. “Ensure 4G services first, talk about 5G service later on,” she said.

About 80 per cent of equipment under the project would need to be imported, he said.

The country is facing foreign currency crunch due to high import bills for fuel oils, fertiliser, edible oils, wheat and sugar.

The foreign currency reserves dropped below $40 billion in a year.