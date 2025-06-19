SpaceX Starship rocket explodes during test at Texas facility

A SpaceX rocket undergoing routine testing at the company’s Starbase facility in southern Texas exploded late Wednesday night, sending a large fireball into the sky.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. as the Starship vehicle was stationed on a test stand in preparation for its tenth flight trial. SpaceX confirmed that the rocket experienced a “major anomaly” during the test.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the company said a safety perimeter had been established prior to the test and that all personnel were safe and accounted for.

Led by CEO Elon Musk, SpaceX stated that the explosion did not pose any danger to nearby communities. The company also urged the public to avoid the area and noted that it is working with local authorities in the aftermath of the event.

Starship is a key component of SpaceX’s long-term plans for deep space missions, including NASA’s Artemis program and future Mars exploration.