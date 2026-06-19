2 more children die with measles-like symptoms in Sylhet; death toll rises to 76

Two more children have died with symptoms of measles in Sylhet Division, raising the total number of deaths linked to the disease outbreak in the region to 76, health officials said today (19 June).

Mohammad Nur-e-Alam Shamim, assistant director of the Sylhet Health Services Division, said the two children died while undergoing treatment at separate hospitals over the past 24 hours.

One of the deceased, seven-month-old Saihan, son of Sajal Mia from Moulvibazar Sadar, died at Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital. The other victim, five-month-old Ahian, son of Uzzal from Osmaninagar upazila in Sylhet, died at Osmani Medical College Hospital.

According to a report from the office of the Director of Health Services for Sylhet Division, 261 patients with measles symptoms were receiving treatment at various hospitals across the division between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

During the same period, another 69 suspected measles patients were admitted to hospitals.

The report said laboratory tests have confirmed measles infection in 327 people across Sylhet Division since 1 January this year.

Health authorities said that, of the 76 deaths recorded so far, 72 involved patients who had measles-like symptoms, while four deaths were among laboratory-confirmed measles cases.