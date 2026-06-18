Swiss bank deposits by Bangladeshis hit 2nd highest record

Deposits held by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks have increased significantly, rising by 41.49% in a year to reach the second-highest level on record, according to the latest annual report of the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

The SNB report, released on Thursday, said deposits linked to Bangladeshis in Swiss banks stood at 834.1 million Swiss francs in 2025, up from around 590 million francs in 2024.

At the current exchange rate of around Tk 152 per Swiss franc, the amount is equivalent to approximately Tk 12,678 crore.

The report showed that deposits from Bangladesh reached their highest level since 2021 last year, making 2025 the second-largest amount recorded in Swiss banking history for Bangladeshi deposits.

Deposits in Swiss banks are held under the names of both individuals and organisations. Some Bangladeshi banks also maintain accounts in Switzerland through legal channels, while Bangladeshis living in different countries may also keep funds there.

The SNB considers deposits held by Bangladeshi citizens in Swiss bank branches worldwide as part of Bangladesh-linked assets in its financial reporting. However, officials noted that not all funds held in Swiss banks are linked to illegal activities or money laundering.

According to the report, deposits by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks declined significantly for two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023. The amounts stood at around 55 million Swiss francs and nearly 18 million Swiss francs respectively during those years.