Govt approves draft of Gambling Prevention Act, 2026

The cabinet on Thursday gave in-principle approval to the draft of the “Gambling Prevention Act, 2026” at its 10th meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

The meeting was held at the Cabinet Room in the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this evening.

The draft of the law was placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the summary of the proposed law, the expansion of modern technology has facilitated the spread of various forms of online and offline gambling activities.

To maintain public order, reduce criminal tendencies, prevent socio-economic and psychological harm, and preserve the country’s overall moral and economic balance, the government has updated and modernised “The Public Gambling Act, 1867” through necessary amendments and prepared the draft of the “Gambling Prevention Act, 2026”.

The key features of the proposed law include definitions of gambling, gambling premises, gambling equipment, digital assets, digital gambling platforms, digital wallets, totalisators, online and remote gambling, betting, bookmakers, match-fixing, spot-fixing, and other gambling-related activities.

Provisions for various penalties, including fines, imprisonment, or both, depending on the nature of the offence were also included in the law. The cabinet subsequently granted final approval to the draft law, subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.