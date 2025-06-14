China begins 1st human trial of invasive Brain-Computer Interface

A groundbreaking clinical trial in Shanghai has enabled a Chinese man, who lost all four limbs in an electrical accident 13 years ago, to play chess and racing games using only his thoughts.

This became possible after researchers implanted a brain-computer interface (BCI) directly into his brain – marking China’s first human trial of such invasive technology.

The trial is being conducted by scientists from the Center for Excellence in Brain Science and Intelligence Technology (CEBSIT) under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with Huashan Hospital of Fudan University. With this development, China becomes the second country after the United States to push invasive BCI into the clinical stage.

Implanted in March 2025, the device has so far worked without complications such as infections or electrode malfunctions, researchers confirmed. They hope the technology could gain regulatory approval by 2028 and significantly improve life quality for individuals with spinal cord injuries, double-arm amputations, or neurodegenerative conditions like ALS.

Brain-computer interfaces link the brain directly to external systems, enabling new forms of communication and control. CEBSIT Deputy Director Shi Yongyong said this technology not only helps decode how the brain processes information but also opens up new methods for treating neurological disorders and advancing human-machine interaction.

Historically, BCI research involved bulky machines. But shrinking these systems while maintaining precision has proven difficult, said Pu Muming, an academician with the CAS.

The current breakthrough uses ultra-thin, flexible electrodes – just 1% the diameter of a human hair – which cause minimal disruption to brain tissue, explained Zhao Zhengtuo, the lead researcher. These electrodes can capture detailed and stable neural signals over long periods and have already been tested in rodents, monkeys, and now humans.

The entire BCI implant is coin-sized – just 26 mm wide and under 6 mm thick – roughly half the size of a similar device from Elon Musk’s Neuralink, Zhao noted.

According to Li Xue, another lead researcher, the system can decode brain signals and convert them into control commands in mere milliseconds, faster than the blink of an eye. Safety and performance were first confirmed in macaque monkeys, with stable operation and even successful device replacement during tests.

The surgical method used for implantation is minimally invasive, ensuring low risk and quick recovery. Neurosurgeon Lu Junfeng, who led the operation, said precision was critical. His team used advanced navigation to place the electrodes accurately within the motor cortex, down to the millimeter.

There are three main types of BCI: non-invasive (external), semi-invasive (partially internal), and invasive (fully implanted). Lu used a football game analogy to explain the differences: non-invasive devices are like microphones outside a stadium – you can hear the crowd but not the match clearly. Semi-invasive devices offer a better view, like hanging mics inside the stadium. Invasive ones, like the one used here, are like having mics on players – giving precise, real-time information.

Looking ahead, the team plans to enable the patient to operate a robotic arm for daily tasks like holding a cup. They also aim to expand capabilities by integrating more complex tools like robotic pets and smart robots to enhance mobility and independence.