Yunus-Tarique London meeting signals democratic momentum: Dudu

BNP Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu on Saturday said the recent meeting in London between Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has renewed public hope and marked a significant step forward for the country’s democratic aspirations.

Speaking at a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, Dudu described the meeting, held on Friday, as a historic development that has energized democratic forces in Bangladesh.

“The London meeting between Dr Yunus and Tarique Rahman has given a fresh impetus to the democratic movement. It has reassured people that democracy is on the right track,” Dudu stated.

He hailed the meeting as a milestone that will be remembered as a significant event in the history of Bangladesh. “This was an expected and timely step. I express my gratitude to both Dr Yunus and Mr Tarique Rahman for this meeting,” he added.

Dudu claimed that the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5 paved the way for the establishment of a truly democratic system, an elected administration and the restoration of people’s right to vote.

“For the past fifteen years, citizens have been deprived of their right to elect their preferred candidates,” he said, alleging that elections under the current regime have been marked by widespread irregularities and manipulation.

According to Dudu, although voters appeared at polling stations, actual voting did not take place and opposition parties were systematically excluded from the electoral process.

He further criticized India’s role in endorsing these elections, accusing the neighboring country of undermining democracy in Bangladesh. “India, which claims to be a democratic ally, congratulated Sheikh Hasina for elections that were neither free nor fair. This makes them a dangerous force against democracy, and we must remain vigilant,” he said.

BNP leader concluded by expressing confidence that the country is now moving toward a more transparent and representative democratic framework.