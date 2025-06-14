National eye hospital resumes full services after 17-day

National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital has resumed full services after a 17-day of closure following clashes.

From Saturday morning, patient admissions resumed alongside outpatient consultations and surgeries.

Dr Jane Alam, acting director of the hospital, said, “All disruptions in care have been settled. Everything is running normally. But for security purpose, we are having to run a hospital under police and army guard.”

He said 54 July uprising patients admitted to the hospital, 50 left without formal discharge and remain unaccounted for.

“We are treating them as absent. Four others are still in the hospital, three of whom are ready to be discharged and may come for follow-up from home, while one remains in hospital care. Another individual is staying here without being officially admitted.”

On May 28, all services in the hospital were suspended after hospital staff went on strike. Clashes broke out with members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement protests who were undergoing treatment, as well as with some of their relatives. Army personnel intervened later that day to restore order, but full control was not regained until later.

Following the unrest, doctors and hospital workers suspended services citing safety concerns.