Stone workers surround two advisers’ cars in Jaflong

Stone and sand extraction workers surrounded the convoy of two advisers on their way back from an inspection visit to Sylhet’s Jaflong on Saturday, a video of the incident circulating on social media.

The incident took place around 11:45AM when Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Energy Advisor Fouzul Kabir Khan were returning after visiting the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) in Jaflong.

The workers started protest in front of their vehicles protesting the ban on quarry.

Later, police cleared the road quickly and by 12:30PM, the advisors reached the Haripur Guest House safely, said Gowainghat Police Station chief Md Tofael Ahmed Sarkar.

Earlier, while speaking to reporters during the visit at the site, Rizwana said, “We will no longer allow stone extraction from areas of Sylhet that possess natural beauty and aesthetic appeal. Jaflong is an Ecologically Critical Area. For those involved in stone extraction here, we have already discussed with the Ministry of Tourism to create alternative employment opportunities that support eco-friendly tourism.”

This made the workers angry and they held a protest.