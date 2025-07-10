‘Free Internet Day’ on July 18

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has directed all mobile phone operators to provide 1GB of free Internet to users on 18 July, in observance of ‘Free Internet Day.’

The BTRC took the decision at a meeting,chaired by the commission’s vice chairman, on Tuesday (July 8).

As per the directive, the BTRC approved this initiative following instructions from the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, aimed at reflecting public aspirations and promoting digital freedom.

To ensure smooth implementation, operators have been instructed to notify users in advance via SMS and to extend full cooperation in observing the day.

The order included a sample SMS message: “No one will take away the freedom to use the internet. On the occasion of July Uprising Day, you will receive 1GB of data on 18 July, valid for 5 days.”