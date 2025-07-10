July massacre: Trial of Hasina, 2 others start

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Thursday ordered to start the trial proceedings of three persons, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in crimes against humanity case linked to the July-August mass uprising.

Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, who heads the three-member ICT panel, issued this order.

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was produced before the tribunal centering the indictment hearing and he confessed to his guilt.

“I plead guilty. I will make a statement in favour of the prosecution,” Mamun said the ICT.

The tribunal set August 3 and 4 was for hearing the prosecution’s opening statement.