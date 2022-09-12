Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered forever for her services to the British people – RCT

Speakers at a condolence meeting organized by Redbridge Community Trust UK (RCT) described Queen Elizabeth II as the greatest statesman of living memory, for 70 years of service to the British people and the Commonwealth of Nations. For this, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be forever remembered in history.

The speakers spoke at a condolence meeting organized by Redbridge Community Trust UK (RCT) at Apple Real Estate on September 11 at 4pm to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

RCT President Alhaj Mohammed Ohid Uddin presided over and Conducted by General Secretary Fanu Mia addressed the condolence meeting, treasurer Anwar Uddin, organizing secretary Afsar Hossain Enam, education and welfare secretary Shaheen Chowdhury, joint secretary Niaz Chowdhury Subhon, joint treasurer Mohammed Golam Rafique, religious affairs secretary. MA Majid, Mohammad Enamul Haque, Maqsud Ahmed, MA Kalam, Shaheen Ahmed, etc.

A resolution passed at the condolence meeting expressed deep condolences to the members of the royal family, praying for the repose of Her Majesty the Queen’s departed soul.