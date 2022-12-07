British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad received British Empire Medal

British Bangladeshi Mansoor Ahmad was presented with the prestigious British Empire Medal (BEM) at an Honours Presentation 2022 held on behalf of His Majesty The King in the New Armouries, The Tower of London on Friday 18th November, 2022 for services to the community of London Borough of Merton during the pandemic Covid-19. He received this Medal from The Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, who is His Majesty The King’s representative in Greater London and is charged with upholding the dignity of the Crown. Mansoor would later be invited to attend at the Kings’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to meet His Majesty The King.

Earlier this year in June he was honoured of having his name published in the late monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second’s Birthday Honours List 2022.

Being a leader of nine members’ team of a school in Merton, Mansoor Ahmad generously supported the British Community during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has provided a telephone contact service for older civilians; provided medication, taken part in food bank projects, and has offered advice on civilian welfare entitlements during the lockdown. As an active team leader he, during these challenging phase has enthusiastically been taken part in helping around the home to do essential shopping for the community members & vulnerable older people; delivering hand sanitizer, gloves, cleaning products etc. He managed social contact with advice and support on matters such as health and welfare entitlements whilst the lockdown is in place.

Mansoor Ahmad is the first British Bangladeshi to be honoured with the British Citizen Awards (BCA) Roll of Honour 2021, receiving the BCAv – Medal of Honour at The Palace of Westminster Official Presentation ceremony in House of Lords, UK Parliament for his amazing endeavours and incredible inspirational and voluntary contribution to the British Community.

Mansoor was also awarded with the House of Lords British Community Honours Award (BCHA) in October 2019, held at the UK Parliament, for his enormous support towards British Society. He was awarded with the Mayor of London Borough of Merton’s Covid-19 Award in December 2020 for his outstanding local contributions, and for the noteworthy differences which he made in people’s lives during the challenging period of the pandemic.

Mansoor has also been received with some other awards & recognitions at local levels – like School Governors’ Awards, Community Awards etc. for his contribution, efforts and supports towards the British community.

Expressing his feelings and reaction Mansoor said –

I am extremely humbled, honoured, and delighted to be receiving this prestigious award, the British Empire Medal for services to the community of Merton during Covid-19. Today I express all of my gratitude to God Almighty. This award of mine is the product of the grace of God.

Mansoor Ahmad migrated to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh in February 2007 under the British Government’s Highly Skilled Migration Programme. He has currently been serving as Manager of Accounts & Finance with Al Shirkatul Islamiyyah, one of the largest charities in the UK. He is a life devotee of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK.