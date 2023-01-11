Bangladeshi elected Vice President of Finnish Green Party

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

A Bangladeshi-born Finnish citizen, Dr Mojibur Doftori, has been elected as Vice President of Finland’s capital Helsinki’s Green Party Committee. The executive committee unanimously elected him as one of the two Vice Chairs. Among other tasks, the Committee will work on the party’s April 2023 Parliamentary Election manifesto, selection and fielding of candidates, and devising and implementing campaign strategy. It should be noted that Greens Party is a major ruling coalition party in the Finnish government with Social Democrats, Centre Party, Left Alliance and Swedish People’s Party.

Dr Doftori currently serves as a member of Helsinki City Council’s Equality and Non-discrimination Working Group and Green Party’s Immigration Policy Working Group. A graduate of Dhaka University Public Administration and a PhD from Helsinki University Public Policy department, he is an expert on international education, career planning and leadership development. He is also the author of Massive Career Success: How to Create the Life of Your Dreams! published by Oxford-based Powerhouse Publications in 2019.

In his professional life, Dr Doftori worked as a researcher at Tampere University of Finland and Roskilde University of Denmark. In addition, he taught South Asian Studies at Helsinki University. He also worked as a researcher at PEN International, a London-based international organisation that protects writers and journalists freedom of expression. He also served as a trustee of PEN Finland and chair of its Writers at Risk and Writers for Peace Committee. In addition, he represented the organisation at PEN International conferences in Norway, Ukraine and India. A trustee of the Humanist Association of Finland, he also serves as a talk show host of London-based British Bangla News TV and The New Sun News Media, European Bengali diaspora media.

On his election as the Vice President, Dr Doftori said, “I am thankful to the Green Party of Helsinki for electing me as a Vice President. I am very proud that I will be able to serve the Greens, the party committed to environmental protection and equality for all in Finnish society, including immigrants. I believe, by joining hands together, we can put forward major issues and demands of immigrants in Finnish local and national politics.”