Inauguration of UK Bangla Reporters Unity’s EC held in East London

Bangla Mirror Desk:

On Tuesday, the 10th of January, the new Executive Committee (EC) of UK Bangla Reporters Unity (UKBRU) was inaugurated in London Bangla Press Club premises, East London. The outgoing president, Ansar Ahmed Ullah, the UK representative of Daily Star, presided over the inauguration ceremony and the General Secretary, senior reporter of Bangla Songlap, Muhammed Sajidur Rahman, conducted the event.

Minister (Public Diplomacy) of Bangladesh High Commission in London, Shabbir Shams, was the chief guest, and the former Tower Hamlets Deputy Mayor Cllr Asma Begum attended as a special guest. In addition, former president UKBRU Principal Shahed Rahman, journalist Aklima Bibi and Muhammad Saleh Ahmed spoke on the occasion. In the second part of the program, outgoing president Ansar Ahmed Ullah announced the names of the new 15-member committee for the year 2023.

The members of the new executive committee are – President Matiar Chowdhury, UK Representative of Dainik Uttorpurbo and Bartasangstha NNB, General Secretary Muhammed Sajidur Rahman Senior Reporter Bangla Sanglap and Acting Editor Jagannathpur Times, Treasurer BanglaNews USA.com UK Representative Muhammad Saleh Ahmad, Senior Vice President ATM Maniruzzaman Editor British Bangla News, Vice President Barrister Iqbal Hussain Contributing Reporter JTimesTV UK, Assistant Secretary – Mizanur Rahman Meeru, Billet TV and Presenter Iqra Bangla TV, Assistant Secretary – Aminul Haque Oyes, Manchester Representative ATN Bangla UK, Assistant Treasurer – SK Ashraful Huda Contributing Reporter Jagannathpur Times, Organising Secretary Shaheda R Rahman Chairperson BisshoBanglaNews24.com, Media & IT Secretary Syeda Ferdowsi Pasha, Managing Editor – Shottobani.com, Welfare Secretary Jubair Ahmed UK Representative DBC TV, first EC Members – Ansar Ahmed Ullah, Muhammad Shahed Rahman Special Correspondent – Bangla Mirror, Jamal Ahmed Khan CEO – Chabbishe Television, Ansar Miah Publisher Bangla Songlap, Cardiff UKBRU Coordinator Mokis Mansoor Chairman UK BD TV, Northwest UKBRU Coordinator Syed Sadek Ahmed, News-71 and Luton UKBRU Coordinator Aklima Bibi.

Speaking as the chief guest, Shabbir Shams, Minister (Public Diplomacy) of Bangladesh High Commission in London “said that the 10th of January is a memorable day in the history of independence of Bangladesh because, on this day, the architect of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home”. It is indeed commendable that the new committee of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, an organisation of British Bangladeshi journalists who believe in the spirit of the liberation war, started their journey on this memorable day. He assured full cooperation on behalf of the Bangladesh High Commission.

Special guest former Tower Hamlets Deputy Mayor Cllr Asma Begum said she hopes the organisation can play a stronger role in bridging the gap between the UK and Bangladesh by sharing news. She also emphasised highlighting the positive achievements of the UK Bengali community.

Accepting the responsibility, the newly elected president of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, veteran journalist Matiar Chowdhury expressed his gratitude to everyone and requested the cooperation of all members in the implementation of the pre-determined project of Reporters Unity. He promised to complete the UK Bangla Reporters Unity Scholarship 2023, the UK BRU Media Award 2022, and Best reporter of the Year 2022. However, he said that the information of the nominees who received the award would be collected soon and given through a ceremony in March/April 2023 in English. A minute’s silence was observed on the death of senior journalist Ajay Pal.