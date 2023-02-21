Sonu Nigam gets attacked in Mumbai concert, registers complaint

video of the same has been doing the rounds on social media. Although Sonu was rushed to the hospital, followed by the incident, it seems that the singer is doing well. However, his close aide, Rabbani Khan (his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son) and his bodyguard are expected to have sustained a few injuries.

Sonu Nigam reportedly opened up to ANI about the incident saying, ““After the concert, I was coming down from stage when a man Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar held me. Then he pushed Hari & Rabbani who came to save me. Then I fell on steps. I filed a complaint so that people should think about forcefully taking selfies & causing scuffle.”

Recent reports have confirmed Sonu Nigam has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police regarding the incident and a case has been registered against the accused under section 323, 341, 337 of IPC with regards to using physical violence, causing harm and endangering the safety and well-being of others. The police also addressed the media with relation to the case, in which they have asserted that the accused’s name is Swapnil Phaterpekar.

Source: Bollywood Hungama