Chattogram-8 by-elections on April 27

Voting in the by-elections to Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon) constituency will be held on April 27.

The Election Commission announced the date on Wednesday after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

The last date of nomination submission will over on march 27, while scrutinising on March 29. The withdrawal of nomination papers on April 5, said EC secretary Jahangir Alam.

Moslem Uddin, a freedom fighter and also president of Chattogram South unit of Awami League, died on February 6.

He was elected as an MP on January 13, 2020 – in the vacant seat following the death of former Chattogram-8 MP Moinuddin Khan Badal.