Govt to procure 1.60cr litres soybean oil, 60,000 MTs fertilizer

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved separate proposals for procuring some 1.60 crore litres of soybean oil and 60,000 metric tons of fertilizer to meet the growing demand in the country.

The approval came from the 7th meeting of the CCGP in this year held virtually with Finance Minster AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan informed that the day’s meeting approved a total of seven proposals.

He informed that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Commerce, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure some 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil from Meghna Edible Oil Refinery Ltd under local open tender method at a cost of around Taka 190.24 crore where per litre soybean oil would cost Taka 172.95 against the previous price of Taka 177.

Besides, the TCB would also procure some 50 lakh litres of soybean oil from UN Trading, Dhaka under local direct tender method with around Taka 86.40 crore where per litre oil would cost Taka 172.8 against the previous price of Taka 178.45.

Mahbub said that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 metric tons of bagged granular urea fertilizer from KAFCO, Bangladesh with around Taka 110.20 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $345.125 against the previous price of $500.125.

Besides, the BCIC would also procure some 30,000 metric tons of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at a cost of around Taka 115.53 crore. Under this consignment, per ton fertilizer would cost $361.83 against the previous per ton price of $470.

He also informed that the day’s CCGP meeting approved a proposal from the Power Division under which the M/S J&C Impex Ltd. Dhaka has been awarded the contract for collecting and installing related machineries of gas turbine for Shikalbaha 150MW peaking power plant and for providing necessary consultancy services with around Taka 91.85 crore.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary said that the package number PW-03 under the project for Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Road Development (2nd revised) has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Ltd with around Taka 169.48 crore.

Besides, the meeting also approved a variation proposal of the Road Transport and Highways Division.