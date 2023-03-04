Bangladesh-England series tickets to go on sale in Chattogram Sunday

The port city of Chattogram is set to host Bangladesh-England’s third ODI and first T20 matches, and the ticket prices have been announced for the event.

All the matches will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The grandstand and rooftop hospitality tickets have been priced at Tk1,500, international stand tickets at Tk1,000, club house at Tk500, eastern stand at Tk300, and western stand at Tk200.

Tickets can be purchased from the Shagarika Ticket Counter near Bitac Circle and the MA Aziz Stadium Ticket Counter. The tickets for each format of matches will be available on the previous day of the match (March 5 and 8) and on the match days (March 6 and 9) from 9:30am to 7:00pm.

Bangladesh lost the ODI series with consecutive defeats in the first two matches in Mirpur. However, the Tigers will look to win the last ODI to end the series on a high note.

After the ODI series, both teams will compete in a three-match T20I series. The last two matches of the series will take place in Dhaka.