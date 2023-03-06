‘Many kidney patients die for lack of proper, timely treatment’

A large number of kidney patients of the country die every year in the country due to lack of proper and timely treatment, say experts.

“If we can ensure timely and proper treatment to kidney patients then it is possible to save many lives,” Prof. Dr. Firoz Khan, former director of National Institute of Kidney Diseases & Urology (NIKDU) said.

He came up with the statement while speaking at a view exchange programme with journalists arranged by Insaf Barakah Kidney & General Hospital marking the birth anniversary of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and World Kidney Day, at the hospital in the capital on Monday.

Freedom fighter and Shadin Bangla Betar Kendra artiste, Ekushey Padak awardee Manoranjan Ghoshal spoke at the programme as chief guest.

Dr. Md. Firoz Khan said in Bangladesh, kidney of around 35,000 to 40,000 people turning to dysfunctional every year while around 12,000 to 15,000 kidney patients take dialysis regularly.

Another kidney specialist, Prof Dr M Fakhrul Islam said around 75 per cent of the kidney patients can not know the about the disease before going it critical condition.

“That’s why the death rate in the kidney disease is high. At the same time a large number of the kidney patients die due to lack of proper and timely treatment,” he added.

Prof Dr M Fakhrul Islam, also Managing Director of the hospital announced that the Insaf Barakah Kidney and General Hospital has arranged a free kidney health camp that has started on March 1 and will continue till March 16 marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and World Kidney Day.

As part of the announcement, the patient’s can take consultation with doctors at free of cost from 3pm to 5pm everyday till March 16.

During the camp, the registered patient’s can test some specific pathological test at free of cost. And test of some others diagnosis at 50 percent discount.

The patient’s will get health check up with six pathological tests at Tk only 1,000. Kidney stone will be removed at Tk 35000 and five patients will get kidney dialysis services at free of charge for one year.

Patients will also get doctors consultation at free of charge on March 17 on the occasion of birth anniversary of the Bangabandhu.