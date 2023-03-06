Monday special: Weekend hangover? Try these 6 remedies to feel better in no time

Most people wait for the weekend to party hard with their friends and binge-drink their favourite alcoholic drinks together. However, the next morning often brings a harsh reminder of the hazards of overindulgence – the dreaded hangover, which can be incredibly unpleasant, with symptoms ranging from a splitting headache and dry mouth to nausea and fatigue.

If you are facing “hangover” symptoms this Monday morning after having a couple of drinks last night, then you should follow the below-listed remedies to feel better in no time. Drink Water

One of the primary causes of a hangover is dehydration. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it increases urine production and leads to fluid loss. To counteract this, make sure to drink plenty of water in the morning after a night of heavy drinking. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water throughout the day.