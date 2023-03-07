Gulistan building explosion kills at least 16, injures over 150 

A powerful explosion at eight-storey building at Gulistan in the capital claimed at least 16 lives and injured 150 others so far.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek confirmed that total 16 people have been killed in the explosion.

Talking to journalists at DMCH, he said “A number of 12 people were killed on the spot and four died in the hospital. Sixty seven victims are receiving treatment in the DMCH while 100 others got released after first aid. Seven people are admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 80 percent burn injuries.”

He primarily blamed mismanagement and irregularities in the buildings for explosions and loss of lives.

Earlier, unofficial count said that 14 people have been killed and more than 100 got injured from the incident.

ISPR said army’s bomb disposal unit, 12 member military police, doctors and three ambulances reached the spot.

According to Rashed Bin Khaled, duty officer of the fire service control room, 11 firefighting units rushed to the spot to carry out a rescue operation.

Fire officials stated that the explosion happened around 4:45pm near the BRTC bus counter.

An eyewitness who saw the explosion from a nearby area said “The explosion with big sound occurred after 4:00pm. I saw 20-30 people critically injured oozing blood. As BRTC bus counter is close to the building which housed branches of BRAC Bank, Dhaka Bank and other offices, scores of people got victimised.”

The reason behind the explosion could not be learnt immediately.

A large number of pedestrians, drivers, helpers and common people have been affected by the explosion as the building is close to Siddique market, city street and other public spots.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at press briefing at the DMCH premises said the people trapped in the upstairs of the building have been rescued.

Replying to a query, he said “Our team is investigating the issue. So, it is too early to say whether the explosion was caused by gas line leakage or sabotage.”