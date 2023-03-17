Bangladesh elected OIC Human Rights Council member

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the OIC Islamic Human Rights Council.

Other members from Asia are Turkey and Iran.

Bangladesh has also been elected as the vice-president of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world’s largest body of Muslim-majority nations. Other vice-presidents are Palestine and Nigeria.

Mauritania, the host country, got elected as president of the 57-nation OIC.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is attending the 49th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC (March 16-17) in Nouakchott.