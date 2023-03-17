49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers: Momen stressed peace and tolerance as the key to stability and security

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen who is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania from 16-17 March reiterated his country’s continued engagements with the OIC which has always been guided by the principles of peace, prosperity, and development.

This year, the CFM is being held with the theme “Moderation: Key to Security and Stability’’ where several political, economic, social, cultural and security issues have been discussed.

In his speech at the CFM on Thursday (Mar 16), Momen highlighted Bangladesh’s prudent navigation of economy during the COVID-19 period under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He expressed his deep concern at the lack of tolerance and surge of terrorism in various part of the world together with the rise of islamophobia.

Foreign Minister particularly stressed on taking proactive role by the member states and international actors to address the Rohingya issue and urged to remain involved to put continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to ensure safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

During this CFM, Bangladesh has been unanimously elected as the Vice Chair of the Bureau of the 49th Council of Foreign Ministers.

Bangladesh’s nominated candidate Sheepa Hafiza won the election of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Commissioner from Asia Group together with Iran and Turkey.