Working on branding Bangladesh with tea – Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE, CEO of London Tea Exchange, said in a meeting with NRB Center that he is working for the branding of Bangladesh tea.

Recently, Center for NRB organized this exchange meeting on “Branding of Bangladesh across borders”.

Banker Ishtiaq Chowdhury, retired Air Chief Marshal Masiujzaman Serniabat, former Vice President of Dhaka Chamber Sueb Chowdhury, former director Muktar Hossain Chowdhury and Kazi Firm official Masum Ahmad, among others, attended the meeting presided over by MS Sekil Chowdhury, Chairperson of the Centre.

In an exchange meeting at the office of the Center for NRB, Sheikh Aliur Rahman OBE, the leader of the London Tea Exchange, said – he is working for the country’s branding by presenting the tea of ​​Bangladesh beautifully around the world. We are working extensively to improve the quality of Bangladeshi tea in the world. Due to my long association with the British Royal Family, I have the opportunity to project Bangladesh in a positive light to the world.

Sheikh Aliur also said that we are working closely with the Bangladesh Tea Board, so that the tea workers get their fair dues and work environment and fair price of tea in the international market.

Referring to the unique work that the Center for NRB is doing globally in the branding of Bangladesh, he said, ‘We are looking forward to working with the NRB Center in this regard. The work done by NRB Center in developing the positive image of Bangladesh in different countries of the world is remarkable. We also want to be associated with this initiative.’