Gold price inflates by Tk 7,698 per bhori

The gold price in the local market has jumped by Tk 7,698 to record Tk 98,794 per bhori (11.664 grams) with effect from Sunday.

The price of 22-carat gold is now Tk 8,470 per gram, while it is Tk 8,085 for 21-carat gold, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) on Saturday.

The price of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk 6,930 a gram while that of traditional one at Tk 5,770 per gram.

The price of silver remains unchanged.

The prices of 22-carat silver, 21-carat silver, and 18-carat silver are Tk 147, Tk 140, and Tk120 per gram respectively. The price of traditional silver is Tk 90 per gram.

On February 26, the BAJUS reduced the price of gold by Tk 1,167. The price of good quality (22 carat) gold decreased to Tk 91,096 per bhori.