Hasina, Modi open Bangladesh-India Friendship Pipeline

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narenda Modi have inaugurated the first ever cross-border energy pipeline between Bangladesh and India.

They opened the ‘India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline’ by pressing a button via video-conference as Sheikh Hasina joined the function from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka while Narendra Modi from India on Saturday (March 18, 2023), reports BSS.

The 130-kilometre first ever cross border energy pipeline between India and Bangladesh was built at an estimated cost of INR 377 crore.

The Bangladesh portion of the pipeline, built at a cost of INR 285 crore, has been financed by the Indian government under its grant assistance.

The pipeline has a capacity to transport 1(one) million metric ton per annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). It will supply High Speed Diesel initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

A long-term agreement was signed in 2017 to import diesel from India to Bangladesh through the pipeline, which stretches from West Bengal’s Siliguri to a Meghna petroleum depot in Dinajpur’s Parbatipur, according to official sources.

The operation of “India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline” will put in place a sustainable, reliable, cost-effective and environment friendly mode of transporting HSD from India to Bangladesh.

It will further enhance cooperation in energy security between the two friendly neighbours.