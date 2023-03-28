DNCRP fines three shops in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Correspondent : The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Tuesday fined three shops Tk 20,000 for irregularities at Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district.

Deputy Director of Moulvibazar DNCRP Md. Shafiqul Islam conducted raids in different markets and areas of the upazila to ensure the fair price of essentials for consumers.

During the drives, DNCRP fined Lutfur Varieties Store Tk 15,000 while Kalam Varieties Store Tk 3,000 and Masum Varieties Store Tk 2,000 on various charges of irregularities, including selling of expired products.