BNP, Prothom Alo work to complement each other: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said the daily Prothom Alo and BNP are working to complement each other to undermine the government.

“There is no doubt that the report published by Prothom Alo is part of an international conspiracy. Prothom Alo and BNP are working to complement each other,” he said.

Quader was addressing a joint meeting held with the presidents and secretaries of the affiliated organizations of the AL party at the party’s central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

While presiding over the meeting, the AL general secretary mentioned that such journalism on the Independence Day is a criminal offense.

Prothom Alo is working to protect the interests of a vested quarter, Quader said, adding that the AL-government is popular with the countrymen and people have kept this government in power for three consecutive terms.

“But Prothom Alo is trying to undermine Bangladesh in front of the world,” he added.

He said that Prothom Alo has tried to go against the purpose of the great Liberation War by setting special agendas on special days and is working in the interests of particular groups.

Apart from this, Prothom Alo is trying to isolate people by implementing its agendas, he added.

“But people of the country will not let it succeed. Such conspiracy will be brought under the law as no one is above the purview of law,” he said.

The AL leader further said the time has come to think whether the news quoted a day laborer or it was just a statement made by the Prothom Alo.

The editor of the newspaper concerned cannot avoid the responsibility of making this news with wrong information, he said, adding that the newspaper showed extreme arrogance by not apologizing.

It is trying to incite the younger generation of the country, he added.

Criticizing Prothom Alo for publishing such news on the Independence Day, the Awami League general secretary said: “Is not it an ill-attempt of the Prothom Alo to destroy the nationhood?”

Awami League Presidium Members Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shahjahan Khan, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram and Adv Md Qamrul Islam, Joint-General Secretaries Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain and Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan were also present,at the joint meeting.