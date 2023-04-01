Mustafiz reaches New Delhi on chartered plane to play in IPL

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman reached New Delhi early Saturday afternoon on a chartered flight to play in Indian Premier League (IPL) on behalf of Delhi Capitals.

The plane carrying the left-arm pacer took off at 8:00am from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and landed at New Delhi Airport at 2:30pm.

Earlier, Mustafiz came to Dhaka from Chattogram on Friday night on conclusion of Bangladesh’s Twenty20 series against Ireland.

Delhi Capitals are set to begin their IPL campaign on Saturday night against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. Mustafiz has joined his team before the match.

Other than Mustafiz, Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das are other Bangladeshi cricketers who have been bought from the auction to play in this year’s IPL.

World allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Kolkata Knight Riders while Liton Das will play will also play in the IPL for the first time for Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, unlike Mustafiz, both Shakib and Liton are likely to be named in the Bangladesh squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, set to begin in Dhaka on April 4, and hence haven’t been allowed to join their IPL side yet.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Friday once again hinted that Shakib and Liton will leave for the IPL after the Test against Ireland.