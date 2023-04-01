Two children of a family drown in Habiganj

Two minor children drowned in a pond at Bahubal upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased were Jannat, 02, and her cousin Yasin, 04, — both hailed from Roghurampur village.

According to locals, the duo slipped into the pond when they were playing beside the pond.

Realizing their absence, family members started searching for them and found their bodies were floating in the pond.

Relatives rushed them to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Bahubal Police Station officer-in-charge Rakibul Islam Khan confirmed the matter.