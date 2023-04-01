Hero Alam ready to help DB find Arav

Ashraful Alam, popularly known as Hero Alam on Saturday said that he will provide all kinds of cooperation to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to catch Dubai- gold trader Arav Khan.

Besides, he also said that he will come to the DB office again if he is call for the sake of investigation.

Hero Alam came up with the comments responding to reporters’ questions after coming out of the DB office on Saturday afternoon. Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) office around 5 pm on Saturday. Earlier, Hero Alam met Additional Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Haroon Or Rasheed with complaints of personal problems.

Hero Alam about much discussed fugitive gold trader Arav Khan, also an accused in a police murder case, Hero Alam said. He said he respects the law.

If needed, he will help or give information to DB as they are investigating the Arav Khan issue. Even today there was little bit talk about this, Hero Alam added.

Hero Alam also said that he did not know that Arab khan is an accused in a police killing case and even nothing was informed to him about this from the DB earlier. He went to Dubai on invitation from Arav Khan, he said.

Replying to the question, he said that he came to the DB office to submit a complaint. “You see some people in the film industry talking about me in unspeakable language. Earlier, even if someone scolded me, I did not protest. But some film directors, actors and actresses are spreading various kinds of words against me. I have brought a written complaint against them,” he added.

Regarding the complaint, he said that he complained by mentioning the names of some people.

“It contains names of people who have said various things about me. Besides, there are names of those who reported my content on digital platforms,” he added.

Hero Alam, who was defeated in a Bagora by election recently, praised the DB chief and said, “Haroon sir is a very good person. He heard my complaint. He assured me to solve the problem. He also assured me that he will help me in the upcoming elections.”