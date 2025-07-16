Drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in Atlanta, suspect still at large

Unreleased music and confidential show materials belonging to Beyoncé Knowles were stolen from a rental car in Atlanta, police confirmed on Monday.

The theft occurred on July 8, just days before the pop icon began the Atlanta leg of her “Cowboy Carter” Tour.

According to a police incident report, the car—used by Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant, 37, and a dancer—was found with its rear window smashed and several items missing.

Among the stolen property were multiple jump drives containing watermarked and unreleased music, footage plans, and past and future setlists for the show. An Apple MacBook, headphones, and luxury clothing were also reported stolen.

Police tracked signals from the missing MacBook and headphones to a nearby area but did not recover any items. A warrant has been issued for a suspect, who remains at large, Atlanta Police said in an online statement.

The theft took place just ahead of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated performances in Atlanta. She wraps up her four-night run in the city on Monday and is scheduled to conclude the “Cowboy Carter” tour later this month in Las Vegas.

The tour, which began in April, followed Beyoncé’s historic win of her first Grammy for “Album of the Year” with her genre-shifting country album Cowboy Carter.