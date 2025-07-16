Sunamganj BNP leader suspended over houseboat ownership dispute

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Sunamganj unit has suspended a leader of Madhyanagar upazila unit BNP and served him a show-cause notice over his alleged involvement in seizing a houseboat forcibly.

The suspended leader Mominul Haque Benu, was a joint convener of Madhyanagar upazila unit BNP.

In a letter issued on Tuesday, signed by district BNP convener Kalim Uddin Ahmed Milon and authorized member Advocate Md. Abdul Haque, Benu was accused of forcefully seizing the houseboat, an act widely covered in both print and electronic media.

The letter stated that the incident, which allegedly damaged the party’s image, was formally reported to BNP central committee by the boat’s owners. In light of this, Benu’s organizational post was suspended and he was instructed to respond within 48 hours explaining why further disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The letter also mentioned that copies had been forwarded to senior BNP leaders, including Standing Committee member and Sylhet divisional team leader Dr. AZ Zahid Hossain, divisional organizing secretary GK Gaus and assistant organizing secretary Miftah Siddiqui.

According to sources, the houseboat was originally developed by Dipankar Chowdhury, a resident of Tangail district, who ventured into the tourism business in the tourist area.

Dipankar has alleged that since August 5, 2024, Mominul Haque Benu had been making repeated attempts to seize the boat.

He also claimed that Benu and his men used the name of the Madhyanagar Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Sajeeb Rahman to summon his caretaker and pressure him into handing over the boat.

The following day, Dipankar alleges, Benu and his associates forcibly took control of the houseboat, changed its name and began operating it as their own.

Dipankar further stated that he has suffered significant financial loss as a result of the seizure and has formally submitted a complaint to BNP’s acting chairperson.

He said that if BNP truly believes in internal discipline and organizational accountability, it should act decisively in response to such incidents.

A copy of the complaint, obtained by The Daily Observer, was signed by a person named Mehedi Hasan on behalf of the houseboat’s owner.

In response to the allegations, Mominul Haque Benu claimed he intervened only after being approached by locals who said Dipankar owed them money.

According to Benu, Dipankar had taken loans from several locals during the boat’s construction and failed to repay them.

He said that after Dipankar missed a promised deadline to clear his debts, he paid Tk 10 lakh on his behalf and took possession of the boat.

He denied using police pressure and claimed that Dipankar voluntarily handed over the boat.

Benu also alleged that the complaint was politically motivated. He accused Dipankar of being linked to banned Awami League and attempting to defame him in collaboration with political rivals.

He confirmed that BNP had sent him a show-cause notice and suspended his organizational role, adding that he would respond through proper party channels to what he described as false allegations.

When asked whether the party had verified the accusations against Benu, district BNP convener Kalim Uddin Ahmed Milon stated that the suspension and show-cause notice were issued in response to a formal complaint.

He said that Benu has been asked to clarify his position within 48 hours, after which the party would decide on further organizational action.