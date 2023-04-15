Chhatak Education Trust UK welcomed students from Bangladesh

Chhatak Education Trust UK welcomed students who came to Britain for higher education from Bangladesh. Chhatak Education Trust, which consists of expatriates from all over Chhatak Upazila of Sunamganj living in Britain, organised a spectacular reception and an Iftar gathering for the students who came to study in the UK.

Tower Hamlets Speaker Councillor Shafi Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the reception and iftar held at a restaurant in Banglatown, East London, on April 12, presided over by the organisation’s President Ruhul Amin and moderated by General Secretary Ansar Ahmed Ullah. Moulana Mujahid Uddin, Vice President of the organisation, recited from the Holy Quran at the beginning of the meeting.

The Chief guest of the ceremony, Tower Hamlets Speaker Councillor Shafi Ahmed of Tower Hamlets Council, Special guest Tower Hamlets Councillor Farooq Ahmed, Trustee of Balaganj-Osmaninagar Education Trust Jamal Ahmed Khan, Educationist Rustum Ali, Adviser of Chhatak Education Trust Haji Abu Bokkar. , Vice President Golam Azam Talukder, Vice President Afzal Raza Chowdhury, Vice President Master Akmal Hossain, Vice President Sharif Ullah, Vice President Misba Uz Zaman, Joint Secretary Mansuj Zaman Mohan, Joint Secretary Former Councillor Ruhul Amin, Joint Secretary Anwar Hossain, Information and Research Secretary Hasan Ahmed, Training and Development Secretary Ahsanul Haque Tanvir, Scholarship Secretary Arshad Ahmed, Education Secretary Dr Shamim Ahmed and Health Secretary Mizanur Rahman welcomed the students to Britain.

In his address, the Chief Guest Tower Hamlets Speaker Councillor Shafi Ahmed welcomed the students to the UK and wished them all the best for their future and careers.

The chief guest and trustees of the organisation received each student with flowers. The greeted students from Bangladesh were Nurul Amin, University of Hertfordshire, Majed Mehran, University of Hertfordshire, Azhar Uddin, University of Greenwich, Zakir Hossain, University for the Creative Arts Dilruba Akhtar, University of Hertfordshire Amina Begum, Hamida Begum, Mahbuba Akhtar, University for Creative Arts, Nur Mohammad Raju, Ruhul Amin, University of Portsmouth, Sahedur Rahman, Bangor University, Jumanul Islam, University of Greenwich, Redwan Hossain Sagar, University of Roehampton, Mahfuzul Ahsan, University of Bedfordshire, Sohena Begum, University of Portsmouth, Kausar Ahmed, University of Hertfordshire, Hamidun Begum, University of Essex, Md. Shishu, Alamgir, Alinur and Mahbub Hossain. The event ended with prayers by Maulana Mujahid Uddin, Vice President of the organisation and Iftar.