Ansar and VDP distributes Iftar items among poor people in Sylhet

Bangladesh Ansar and VDP distributed Iftar items among the helpless, poor and underprivileged people in different districts of Sylhet range on the first day of Boishakh (Bengali New Year) following the instructions of its director general.

Iftar items were distributed among hundreds of people in four districts including the Sylhet district commandant office of Sylhet division.

Sylhet division’s deputy director general Nurul Hasan Faridi was present as the chief guest at the Iftar distribution held at the Sylhet district commandant’s office.

Sylhet district commandant Faisal Hossain and assistant director Tanjina Hossain Trina and other officers and employees were also present in the event.