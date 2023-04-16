Mayor Ariful come back to Sylhet!

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury has returned home after his visit to UK. He arrived at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on Sunday (April 16) at 2:30 pm.

He said that BNP will not go to Sylhet city elections while talking to reporters after returning to Sylhet in the afternoon. At the same time, Arif said to evaluate people’s hopes and aspirations.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury said that BNP will not go to any election under the current government. But I am aware of the hopes and aspirations of the people of this city. I will evaluate their hope.

The mayor said, I had a conversation with our leader Tariq Rahman in the UK. He gave me a signal. I will reveal soon what signal he gave. Besides, I will quickly clarify my position on the election.

Before returning to Sylhet, this member of the BNP Standing Committee came directly to Dhaka from London on Sunday morning. There he met the general secretary of the party, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Then he came to Sylhet by air. Party leaders welcomed him at the airport in the afternoon.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury suddenly went on a trip to London the day before the announcement of the schedule amid discussions about whether he is a candidate for the city elections. There he met with the acting chairperson of the party, Tariq Rahman.

There are rumors in Sylhet whether Arif will be a candidate in the city elections to be held on June 21.