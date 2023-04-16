U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers: Bangladesh to leave for Singapore April 23

Bangladesh Women’s Football team will fly to Singapore to compete in the Group D matches of the AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Singapore from April 26-30 this year.

Earlier, Bangladesh were placed in three-nation Group D with Turkmenistan and hosts Singapore.

Bangladesh will play Turkmenistan on April 26 and Singapore on April 30; both matches will kick off at 8pm local time at the Jalan Besar Stadium in Kallang.

“We are optimistic to qualify from the group stage,” Bangladesh coach Golam Rabbani Choton said at a press conference at the BFF House in Motijheel Sunday.

Bangladesh captain Ruma Akhter, who will make her first overseas tour this time, said, “We are not nervous. We are ready to give our best to bring a good result.”

Mahfuza Ahter Kiron, BFF member and chairman of the women’s football committee, also spoke.

Bangladesh U-17 women’s team finished runners-up in last month’s SAFF U-17 Championship at home.

Only the top teams of the eight Asian groups will qualify for the second round of the competition to be held on September 16-24.

Later, four top teams will earn the right to play in the eight-team final round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women’s Asian Cup in Indonesia next year along with hosts and the top three teams of the previous tournament held in 2019 – champions Japan, runners-up North Korea and second runners-up China.