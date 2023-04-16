Resist BNP’s plot being hatched in London: Hasan urges expatriates

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said patriot Bangladeshi expatriates would resist anti-state propaganda and conspiracies in united way as convicted fugitive Tarique Rahman is involved in hatching conspiracies sitting in London.

“Awami League, the unit of United Kingdom, would also take different pragmatic steps to this end,” he said, addressing a view exchange meeting with AL, the UK unit, at a hotel in London, said a press release in Dhaka, reports BSS.

President of the unit Valiant Freedom Fighter Sultan Mahmud Sharif presided over the meeting while its general secretary Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruque conducted it.

Hasan said, “I’ve visited all over the country to discharge my responsibility as a joint general secretary of the party. The chance of our victory is very high, if the election is held right now. BNP couldn’t manage the party like the way we have managed to organize our party as its (BNP) leaders were led from London under the commands of Tarique Rahman.

He said there is no hope of victory for BNP in the next polls and the international groups who are against the Awami League has realized it. For this, BNP and the vested group are now busy in rigging the elections, he added.

The minister urged all to remain alert against those conspirators.

Hasan congratulated AL UK unit joint general secretary Anowaruzzaman Chowdhury as he got the nomination for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation polls.

