PM Sheikh Hasina pays courtesy call on President Hamid at Bangabhaban

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday evening.

“The Prime Minster discussed different state-level issues and apprised the president of the outcome of her recent Qatar visit,” President’s Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin said.

The President thanked the prime minister and her government for their cooperation in his two terms in office.

The prime minister also congratulated President Hamid for serving two terms successfully.

Earlier, on her arrival at Bangabhaban in the afternoon, the President greeted the prime minister with a bouquet.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with members of the President’s family attended the iftar and doa munajat there.

At that time, the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister and the secretaries concerned to Bangabhaban and the Prime Minister were present.

Before the iftar, a special prayer was offered for the welfare of the country, nation and Muslim Ummah.