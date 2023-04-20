Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day

The National Moon Sighting Committee will hold a meeting on Friday evening at the Islamic Foundation (IF) conference room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to fix the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims.

President of the National Moon Sighting Committee and State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan will chair the meeting, said a press release on Thursday.

The meeting will review the information of the sighting of the moon in the month of Shawwal in the Arabic year of 1444 and fix the date for the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr.

After reviewing the moon sighting information, the committee will fix date for holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Islamic Foundation has requested people to inform if the moon of the holy month of Shawwal is seen anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh.

Moon sighting information can be reported to district commissioner, UNO of the concerned district.

Besides, people can call these numbers – 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916 and 02-41050917.