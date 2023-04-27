Killing of Sumaiya in Sylhet’s Balaganj : Protest event held in London

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Sumaiya’s murder in Sylhet’s Balaganj, a protest event was held in London in the presence of a large number of conscious citizens.

The expatriate people are vocal in demanding exemplary punishment by bringing the killers to justice.

On Tuesday (25 April 2023) evening at the Micro Business Center in East London, the protest meeting organized by the Justice for Sumaiya Campaign Committee, United Kingdom, was presided over by the convener of the campaign committee, Kamrul Ahmad Shukur.

The program was conducted by the member secretary of the organization, writer and social worker and Assistant Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unit Mizanur Rahman Meeru.

Mohammad Saad Miah (Former General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Education Trust), Harunur Rashid (Former General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti), MA Qayyum (Former General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti), Syed Tajir Uddin Mannan (Former General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti) Balaganj Osmaninagar Education Trust), MA Quddus (General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti), Rashid Ahmad (Former General Secretary- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti), Ataur Rahman Manik (Former Chairman, Goala Bazar UP), Abdul Hakim Jilu (Treasurer- Balaganj Osmaninagar Upazila Samiti), UK Bangla Reporters Unity Treasurer Muhammad Saleh Ahmad,

Haji Mahmud Ali, Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Quddus Sheikh, Tofail Ahmad Tofa, MA Hannan, Abu Bakar Siddique, Abul Kalam Sheikh, Shaheed Abul Kalam Setu, Sheikh Nurul Islam Jitu, Motaher Ali Sohel, Ataur Rahman Ata, Md. Sajjad Mia, Azadur Rahman Azad,

Speakers in the meeting said that even after a month of Sumaiya’s murder, the role of the police in various aspects of the case, including not being able to identify the accused, arrest them, gather evidence and obtain the confession of the accused, is mysterious. The speakers expressed their apprehension and concern over the fair trial in the murder of Sumaiya, a child of a poor family, saying that those arrested by the police are rich and influential. They are trying so that the influential people can’t take the case of murder in the light of day to a different sector.

The leaders of the Justice for Sumaiya Campaign Committee expressed their firm belief that they will continue their agitation and stand by the Sumaiya family until justice for the murder is secured.

It is to be noted that on the morning of March 22, 2023, Sumaiya Begum, a schoolgirl of Nurpur village of Beyaljur Union of Balaganj Upazila, was brutally killed by miscreants on her way to school.

That afternoon, Balaganj police recovered Sumaiya’s body from a canal near Pekua Bridge in Boaljur Union.

Sumaiya’s brother Iskandar Mia filed a murder case case number 06 at Balaganj police station as the plaintiff.