Press conference in London in support of Sylhet City Corporation Mayor candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury 

A press conference was held in East London on the initiative of expatriate citizens of Sylhet City Corporation in support of Bangladesh Awami League and expatriate representative mayor candidate Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury in the Sylhet City Corporation election.

On Friday (28 April 2023) afternoon in the hall of the London Bangla Press Club, the press conference was presided over by community figure Abu Hossain.

UK Jubo League General Secretary Salim Ahmed Khan read the written statement at the press conference.

United Kingdom Awami League President Sultan Mahmud Sharif thanked the journalists present at the press conference conducted by Jamal Ahmad Khan.

Answered various questions of the journalists –

United Kingdom Awami League General Secretary Syed Shajidur Rahman Farooq, Joint General Secretary Naeem Uddin Riaz, Joint General Secretary Maruf Ahmad Chowdhury, United Kingdom Awami League’s former Organizing Secretary Dewan Gauch Sultan, Awami League Organizing Secretary Abdul Ahad Chowdhury.Industry and trade affairs secretary ASM Misbah, Nasir Uddin, organizing secretary Babul Khan, Zubair Siddiqui, Salim Mustafa Kamal and many others were present in the press conference .

Journalists of London Bangla Press Club, UK Bangla Reporters Unity and representatives of electronic, print and online portals of Bangla media in Britain were present in this conference.

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said in a written speech at the press conference of the leaders of the election campaign committee of the United Kingdom –

You must have already been aware that the Awami League has received the party nomination for the upcoming Sylhet City Corporation election. And trust address Anwaruzaman Chowdhury.

He is a progressive, free, thoughtful man.

He was sincere towards the media. Encouraged him to move forward in politics, society and humanitarian work with your support

We believe that because of his responsibility towards the society, the state and the people,

Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury has made himself acceptable to all.

Our diaspora has benefited in many ways from a proven politician and a man who works with the vow of community and country development. It is the demand of time for our expatriates to make their basic demands and to elect their own representatives to solve various problems including land, houses and buildings.

Therefore, we believe that expatriates of all walks of life living in Billet and the expatriates of 42 wards of Sylhet City should unite and help and support in electing the much awaited mayoral candidate of Sylhet City Corporation, Awami League and united expatriates, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury.

In a written speech at the press conference, he also said – if Anwaruzzaman is elected with your overall support and the votes of the voters of Sylhet city, the smart, planned, corruption-free, terrorism-free, drug-free, juvenile gang-free, modern Sylhet tourism city will be developed in the future.

We believe that he will be elected as the representative of the people and expatriates of Sylhet City Corporation with everyone’s support and prayers.