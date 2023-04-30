Bangladesh cricket team departs for England tonight

The Bangladesh national cricket team is set to depart for England tonight for their three-match series against Ireland, part of the World Cup Super League. Tamim Iqbal and his team will be playing all their matches in Chelmsford.

To acclimatize to the conditions in England, the team held a three-day practice camp in Sylhet prior to their departure. Coach Chandika Hathurusingha had noted that the conditions in Sylhet are similar to those in Chelmsford.

Notably, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan will not be joining the team on their flight.

While Shakib is currently in the USA with his family, Mustafizur is busy playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both players are expected to join the team separately.

Bangladesh team for the Ireland series: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, and Hasan Mahmud.