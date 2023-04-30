Indefinite bus strike in Sunamganj from May 4

District Bus, Minibus, Coach and Microbus Workers Union on Sunday called an indefinite strike in Sunamganj district from May 4 to press home their three-point demand including stopping extortion.

President of the District Bus, Minibus, Coach and Microbus Workers Union, Nurul Haque came up with the announcement while speaking at a press briefing held at Mallikpur New Bus Stand area.

The two other demands of the organisation are—justice for carrying out attacks on workers and stop carrying passengers through reserve trips illegally.

While reading out the statement, President Nurul, said a vested quarter group is involved in realising extortion from the workers illegally and the matter remained unresolved despite filling of cases against them.

Besides, they were also involved in transporting passengers through reserve trips, breaching all rules and regulations which cause loss to the workers and owners, he said.

Plying of all kinds of vehicles including inter-district buses, local buses, minibus will stay off the road in the six routes of the district.

They also threatened to go for indefinite strike in Sylhet division if their demands were not met.