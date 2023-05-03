8 things every person should do before 8 AM

If we can finish eight tasks before eight o’clock in the morning, think about how many tasks of the day we have progressed. Let’s find out what we can do this seven-morning-

Drink lemon water

Drinking a glass of lemon water every morning makes us feel physically and mentally refreshed.

Vitamin C rich lemon removes toxins or harmful substances from our body.

Exercise

A recent study conducted at the Eastern Ontario Research Institute found that people who exercised in the morning at least two days a week for 10 consecutive weeks improved socially, academically, and had positive attitudes.

Disconnected

You read it right. Many of us wake up in the morning and get busy checking online mail and Facebook. This will get you busy for the whole day. But if I can spend some time in the morning with nature instead of with technology, then the whole day can be spent with a pleasant feeling. For example, I can give a little water to a plant planted in a tub on the balcony, or I can have breakfast together with a loved one.

Healthy breakfast

A balanced healthy breakfast gives us energy to work and think throughout the day.

Meditation

Just 10 minutes of meditation every morning helps to remove stress and make the right decisions on the go.

Daily goals are fixed

Many of us dream of becoming many things in life. But to reach that big goal, we need daily preparation. Set daily goals for this. And at the end of the day, write down how much is fulfilled. If the goal was not met, find out the reasons why it was not.

Try to achieve daily goals.

The goal is realistic

While setting daily goals, focus on your time and ability. The goal should not be such that it becomes almost impossible or unrealistic for you.

Say no

No is a strong word. You may be going through stress or bad times. In such a situation, more work responsibilities can increase your stress. This can also create depression in us. Therefore, if you feel that you cannot do something or it will be too difficult, then say no in the morning. Stay stress free all day.